Open Letter to the Rosebud Community

As many of you know, we are in the process of revamping The Rosebud News.

Leadership has changed over the last year and we are working hard to rebuild trust with the community. We appreciate all of the support we have had thus far and are grateful for how welcoming you all have been to Lindsey Vaculin, our new Publisher.

It has been brought to our attention that the updates made to the The Rosebud News website are frustrating community members.

To address this concern and due to the ongoing need to supply information to the public during this time of global panic, we have decided to implement our NEW WEBSITE ACCESS PROGRAM, originally scheduled for June 1.

“Newspapers cannot be defined by the second word—paper. They’ve got to be defined by the first word—news.” - Arthur Sulzberg, Jr.

This plan was crafted especially for those of you who have expressed a need for a simpler option for recei ving your news. We hear you and are steadily planning for the future.

Options for online access begin as low as $1 for limited-time access, but as of April 10, full website access is now available at a lower price than subscribing to the print edition and will come with a copy of the weekly “highlights” edition in your inbox on Wednesdays.

Additionally, all print memberships now come with premium web access. We have added an option for you to subscribe to the print+web access edition online along online if you so choose.**

Other Notes:

Account Login features have been added. When logged in, there is NO restricted content; full-length articles, all photos available, etc.

Content is posted digitally as timely as possible. We appreciate your understanding that we are a small staff and are therefore not in the office at all times.

Submissions are considered for print publication in the order of receipt, taking into account the need to release time-sensitive information to non-subscribers within that week's print issue. Selection is at the discretion of the Editor.

Content that has been deemed “premium” has been written by a Rosebud News Reporter and/or submitted for Rosebud News subscribers. These will be available for full viewership six weeks from online publication. Obituaries, Breaking News, News Alerts, and PSAs/etc will always be free.

Social media is only monitored as time allows. Should you need to reach out, correspondence by email to bookkeeper@marlindemocrat.com is the most efficient.

Thank you for your continued support of local business during these trying times,

Please note: A valid email address is required for full access, no spam involved. Current print-edition subscribers can go online to www.rosebudnews.net and register themselves on the Print Subscriber Verfication Form under the "Join Now" Tab at the top of the screen.

**Out-of-County subscriptions will be prorated automatically if coded to In-County by the user.